Two men spotted near Hill Street in Orange could be involved in Glenroi assault

By Riley Krause
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:30pm
Two men spotted near Hill Street in Orange could be involved in Glenroi assault. File picture.

Two men who were wandering the streets of Orange on Saturday morning could have been involved in an earlier assault, police have said.

