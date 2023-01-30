Two men who were wandering the streets of Orange on Saturday morning could have been involved in an earlier assault, police have said.
Central West Police District Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said multiple reports of two men, each wearing handkerchiefs as face coverings, with at least one of them carrying a metal baseball bat, were made on January 28.
One witness told the Central Western Daily they saw the pair crossing the road near the corner of Hill Street and Margaret Street just after 9.30am.
"It was bizarre," the person said.
"I was driving along and these two men just started crossing the road very causally, which normally wouldn't make me take a second look, except you couldn't see the majority of their faces because they were covered, and one of them had a baseball bat. It didn't look normal.
"I called police soon after that, who said I wasn't the first person to report the men."
Chief Inspector Atkins said an assault near Glenroi Oval could be linked to the two men.
"There was someone assaulted with an (object) that morning," he said.
"We did speak to a victim at the station and they went to see a doctor. We have reviewed CCTV and are undertaking further enquiries. We think the assault may be connected to the two men."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
