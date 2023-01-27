A mother-of-three whose car was stolen, driven almost 300 kilometres away and burnt out within a four-day span believes there is more to the recent spate of crimes than meets the eye.
Katie Wallace's vehicle was taken on January 19, just before 9pm in West Orange.
"It was during the recent thunderstorm, so we're assuming they used that as a bit of cover," she said.
Four weeks prior, a group of thieves - who Mrs Wallace believed were the same group that targeted her - attempted to steal her husband's ute.
"But they actually crashed it into the letterbox and the electricity box for the street, so they didn't get away with it," she added.
The couple have lived in their house for 11 years and prior to these two incidents, have never experienced a single problem of this manner.
"Police were even commenting that they'd never responded to anything in that time in our area," Mrs Wallace added.
"It was quite a shock. It definitely rattled us and for them to come back again, the biggest toll has been on my three children. They're just very anxious now. It's been a bit of a shock for them."
She took to social media in an attempt to help find the vehicle. Instead, what she found was her car burnt out in the carpark of a Canberra high school on January 23.
"I think the biggest thing for us, a lot of people talk about it being kids out for a joyride, but I think it's pretty evident that there's more going on than that," Mrs Wallace said.
"When it's ending up that far away, it wasn't just someone looking for a fun time to drive around in Orange, it was a bit more coordinated than that."
With the school year just about to start up again, the prospect of only having one working vehicle for the foreseeable future is a daunting one.
"It's definitely been a challenge," she said.
"We're very lucky to have a lot of amazing, supportive people around us who have offered us vehicles and car seats and that kid of thing. We'll get by, but it's certainly a disruptive start to the year for us."
But while it was Mrs Wallace's family who were the direct victims of the crime, she feels bad for her neighbours who will also have to pay a price.
"The other frustrating thing is that because we've always lived in such a safe area, our insurance has been pretty reasonable," she said.
"But I'm upset for the whole area which now has to deal with price hikes for their insurance."
Police confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the car theft.
