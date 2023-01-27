Central Western Daily

Katie Wallace's car was stolen from Orange and burnt out 300km from home

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 28 2023 - 4:30am
Katie Wallace's car was stolen in January and found burnt out 300km away. Picture by Riley Krause.

A mother-of-three whose car was stolen, driven almost 300 kilometres away and burnt out within a four-day span believes there is more to the recent spate of crimes than meets the eye.

