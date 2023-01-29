CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman WAS busy on Sunday, snapping away across the city.
Carla was at Cook park to catch people enjoyting the superb summer weather. She also went to wade park, where the T20 was being played to get photos of some spectators. She also dropped into the Ophir and the Parkview.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.