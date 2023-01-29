Fourteen years after opening the doors at the Bowen Community Technology Centre, Paula Townsend still turns up every day to fight for Orange's youth.
The centre was set up in response to a wave of crime sweeping East Orange in the summer of 2005/06, including arson, intimidation and thefts.
Since then one woman has been there through thick and thin and remains committed to providing a safe and nurturing space for anyone in the community who may need it.
"There were a lot of problems in the area, there were two houses burnt in one street," she told the CWD.
"Older people were too scared to go out and get their mail, women were too scared to walk with their children.
"So we called a meeting. It seems odd to start a technology centre to combat issues of bad behaviour but that's how it evolved and that's where we are now."
Ms Townsend is no stranger to the funding uncertainties that accompany the centre.
In September 2022 she had to close for a week and despite getting some short-term relief, her hope is a permanent source of financing becomes available.
"I closed for a week because I wanted to spend some serious time just on grants," she explained.
"But I've got a bit of an ego. For the last few years I've been trying to get up to 5000 children through the door so I thought if I stayed closed I wasn't going to make it so that's why I opened again and we made it!
"I'm still constantly looking for grants and it's so difficult when you spend hours on them and then get rejected.
"Orange City Council have been wonderful don't get me wrong but they only have so much they can put towards grants.
"Phil Donato has been very helpful, Andrew Gee has had his staff looking into grants and helping write letters and Cadia are always generous."
While the future may be uncertain Ms Townsend will just keep on doing what she's done since 2008.
"I think a lot of people think we'll close but over 5000 visits, that's pretty good," she said.
"We are here for the community and to encourage kids to stay in school and follow their hearts. I don't know what else we can do."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.