Missing child found in Cudal near Orange by NSW Police

Emily Gobourg
William Davis
By Emily Gobourg, and William Davis
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:20am
Missing child found. Cudal near Orange in the NSW Central West.

A teenage boy missing from Molong has been found "safe and well" in a nearby town.

