A teenage boy missing from Molong has been found "safe and well" in a nearby town.
The 16-year-old was found by NSW Police in Cudal at about 9:30am on Monday by NSW Police following a public appeal for information.
Family reported the boy missing from a Molong property on Belgravia Road at about 6:30pm, Sunday January 29.
He was believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bike wearing a green-hooded jumper with a "Bike Camp" logo on the front.
"A teenage boy missing from the state's Central West has been found safe and well," a statement from police said.
In geo-targeted text alerts, Wood was described as being of large-build, 155 to 160 centimetres in height, with short brown hair, and of Caucasian appearance.
The teenager was also identified as wearing black shorts and black shoes, including a green-knotted band around his wrist.
Police and family were also concerned due to Wood "living with a condition" that requires medical treatment.
ORIGINAL STORY 7am, Monday: An urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager in the Central West has been launched by police.
Central West officers are urging the public for assistance following no sign of a 16-year-old for the past 12-hours.
Police were notified after the boy failed to return home on Sunday night - last seen by family members at around 6:30pm at a Belgravia Road property in Molong on January 29.
Believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bike, officials describe Harrison Wood as being of large-build and 155 to 160 centimetres in height, with short brown hair and of Caucasian appearance.
The teenager was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes in a green-hooded jumper with a "Bike Camp" logo on the front, along with a green-knotted band around his wrist.
Family and police are holding concerns for Harrison's welfare not only due to his young age, but that he also lives with a condition requiring medical treatment.
People with any further details are also urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.