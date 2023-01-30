Central Western Daily
Business

MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Aidacare prepares for move from Lords Place

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidacare branch manager Anthony Maw is preparing to relocate the Lords Place store. Picture by Jude Keogh

A building in Lords Place has been known as a mobility shop for years and years despite multiple ownership changes but now the business is packing up and moving to a larger premises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.