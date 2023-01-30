A building in Lords Place has been known as a mobility shop for years and years despite multiple ownership changes but now the business is packing up and moving to a larger premises.
Aidacare branch manager Anthony Maw said there is currently a 20 per cent off sale in preparation for the Lords Place shop to shut on Thursday before moving the remaining stock out on Friday.
"It's just a relocation sale just to clear out some of our stock to make it easier for the move, so we can set the new store up with new stock," he said.
"Aidacare's been here for just over two years but before that it's for as long as I can remember its been a mobility place of some description," Mr Maw said.
"It was formerly Astley Mobility and then became Walk on Wheels and then Aidacare bought out Walk on Wheels.
"While this site will no longer trade going forward we will have a much bigger, better site with even better car parking and access for our clients."
The new office and stock area is probably going to be triple the size of what it is now so we will be able to show and trial and practice with clients and [occupational therapists] with double if not more equipment than what we've had before.- Aidacare branch manager Anthony Maw
He said the building will had smaller access ramps and automatic doors as well as all-day off-street parking.
Aidacare will now be moving to a new premises in the former Verto building in William Street.
However, building work will need to be done before the retail space can reopen.
"We've got a bit of renovation work and flooring to do to get the site to where it needs to be for what we want to do," he said.
"The new office and stock area is probably going to be triple the size of what it is now so we will be able to show and trial and practice with clients and [occupational therapists] with double if not more equipment than what we've had before."
Although he would like to reopen the retail space as soon as possible Mr Maw said realistically with the work that needs to be done it might not reopen until mid to late March.
Services will not stop completely though while the work is undertaken.
"While we potentially might not be open to the public straight away we will still have access to emails and service work and repairs and things like that sort of stuff," Mr Maw said.
"We can still order things in and we can still deliver to people and service any repairs or any service work and certainly all of our aged care providers and NDIS support coordinators they can still email us or call us and all that sort of stuff.
"That part of the business won't break down, we just won't have a showroom as such for a short while."
Mr Maw said the market for mobility aids is at it's peak but said it's stayed at its peak for some time.
"Our number one draw for our business is aged care clients and NDIS participants, that's where the majority of our business comes from," he said.
"From there you've got our private customers that need a walker or their parents need a walking stick or a bed or something like that.
"It might be someone who is not confident enough to drive anymore but they still want to access the community so they will trade their vehicle in and buy a scooter to access the community or are just a little bit unsteady on their feet and they want a walker, that's where the private customers come into play a bit."
The move was delayed by difficulties finding a new location that fit the business's needs when it came to type of building and location, zoning and other hurdles.
