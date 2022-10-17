Two national retailers have been locked in to occupy part of the former Bunnings Warehouse building at the Orange Homemaker Centre.
Sentinel Homemaker, owners of the 7838 square metre site at 13/5295 Mitchell Highway, gained approval by Orange City Council earlier this year to develop the existing area into four retail outlets of varying floorspace.
Now Sentinel has confirmed that it has agreed to terms for two of the four retail spaces.
"National retailers have agreed to take out leases on two of the tenancies," a statement from the property investment firm read.
"Sentinel is also in advanced negotiations with other national tenants for the balance of the space."
Sentinel purchased the Orange Homemaker Centre, which includes the old Bunnings site, for $18.3 million in December, 2013.
The centre is leased to retailers including Harvey Norman, Supercheap Auto, Sheridan, Spotlight, BCF, Early Settler and Autobarn.
Sentinel would not provide the names for the two retailers that have agreed to leases, nor would the company offer any insight into what type of industry they were from.
The company statement did add that the new outlets were expected to open for business "early next year."
The exterior makeover includes new continuous steel-framed awning, shopfront glazing and signage while the former nursery area on the eastern end of the building will be converted into staff parking for 29 vehicles.
Opening times for the new tenants will be Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, with Thursday extended until 7pm. On Saturday hours will be 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
Bunnings Warehouse opened on the site in 1999 before moving to its new home on the Northern Distributor in June 2016.
The site has been vacant for most of the time since although it has been used for temporary events. Council had granted consent for a vehicle sales or hire premises in 2020 but that consent has not been acted upon.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.