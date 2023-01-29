Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Organic Orange winery See Saw Wines set to open its first cellar door

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Jarrett, Matthew Eustis, Gaby Steer are ready to open the See Saw Wines cellar door at Lake Canobolas Road. Picture by Carla Freedman

After close to 24 years in Orange, See Saw Wines is set to branch out and open a cellar door with new wine ranges also on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.