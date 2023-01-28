For Molong's Taylah Hobbs, her list of hockey achievements are endless.
Having played her second full season of Central West Premier League hockey last year and consistently representing Kinross Wolaroi School, you'd be forgiven for thinking her hockey calendar was full.
However, the trip of a lifetime was waiting for Hobbs when she flew out on New Years Eve to be part of the Australian Wanderers Hockey tour of Europe.
Heading to the cool conditions of England, it was a stark difference to the Australian summer for the talented student.
"It was definitely colder, I was coming from the quite hot (temperature) here which was not fun and took a bit of getting used to," she laughed.
"We played in the rain for a couple of matches so that was definitely enduring."
It was just a blimp on the radar for Hobbs though, who spoke glowingly of her short yet awesome European winter.
"The whole experience I loved, it was such a good experience because you got billeted out while over there as well," she said.
"You were living with different families so it was good to meet new people and different people you can stay with (next time), and stay in contact with them.
"I loved it, we went to war memorials too in Belgium, Holland and France - you always learn about it but never get to see it."
As for the time spent on-field, Hobbs said there was a definite lift in standard as she got to play in a variety of countries.
"The hockey in England was good, they were probably a bit easier games, once we got to the Netherlands it got harder because that's their dominant sport and the same with Belgium," she said.
Throughout the tour, Hobbs was part of a four-team squad with two boys and two women's sides both senior and junior.
Her junior side won four of its games, drew one and lost four, with Hobbs also stepping up for the senior side.
"(The standard) was reasonably even in the games I played, the senior girls won the games they didn't expect to win," she said.
Hobbs said the biggest learning experience came from being able to adapt to the different coaching styles with a rotation every second or third game.
"There was coaches there you were privileged to have, some had coached nations teams," she said.
"We had four coaches there while we played, you had to experience the way they do things, you could have a bit sterner of a coach (and vice-versa), you got a full range.
"You had to take on board what they were saying and always change to how they wanted you to play."
Among the squad with Hobbs was Orange's Jess Healey, with other players coming from all around Australia including Tamworth, Western Australia, Melbourne, Sydney and Queensland.
Before flying out of Europe, Hobbs received the ultimate reward for any team sport with the players player award.
It was an achievement she was understandably proud of.
"I was pretty stoked, all the players voted each game and I'd keep getting third or second but got picked twice towards the end," she said.
As for what the Kinross student has next, her ambitions are fully focused on just doing well for her school and CYMS in the Premier League.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.