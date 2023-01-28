Sherbies are number one after Australia Day carnival triumph

For the Orange Sherbies, major tournaments aren't a nervous occasion.
In fact, they thrive under pressure.
Playing in the Softball ACT Australia Day carnival, the club's under 12s side proved that and more with a competition victory on January 22.
The key to the players success?
Hard work, and lots of it.
After the club watched age groups come and go with no major tournament participation for two years due to COVID, this under 12s cohort were the ones able to represent the club colours with style.
For parent Caz Bevan, it was just rewards for the effort they put in.
"They trained non-stop since before Christmas, there's twelve in the squad with boys and girls and they just had so much fun," she said.
"It was a serious competition but like state championships, it's tournament where they can develop their skills (and still compete), they had a great time, made connections and friends."
Throughout the competition, the Sherbies only lost one game which was by one point with its last match called off due to rain.
With that game washed out, the side managed to finish on top of the ladder and won the tournament.
Mrs Bevan said there was plenty of joy for the players along with the hard-working coaches who got them to that stage.
"They were stoked, they worked so hard and all had a great time," she said.
"Their manager Jennelle Hewitt, she did a great job keeping kids fed and cool when it was hot and dry when it was raining.
"Coach Randi Birkin and assistant coach Craig Hewitt did a great job developing the kids to the point of winning the competition."
In related Orange softball news, Ky Hurst and Ineke Keed received gold medals in January after a superb effort at the national championships.
The championships held in Perth, resulted in wins to the women's under 18s and men's under 19s NSW sides.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
