If the wave of interest on regional roads wasn't visually apparent enough, Orange's caravan sales in the past six months continue to prove travellers are desperate to hit the road and explore their own backyard.
Going gangbusters in 2021, research by the Caravan and Camping Association of Australia showed a 40-year record break of industry growth - production of Recreational Vehicles boomed during the pandemic, triggering peoples' urge to explore the state and Australia.
This wanderer trend continues to sweep across the Central West, with Orange not exempt from those figures.
Making up part of the numbers are couple Arthur and Lynda Bobeldyk - former owners of Orange Furniture One - after the pair bought a new van in October of 2022.
Having owned second-hand caravans for the past four years, they got a 15-day Central Australia trip under their belt before retiring at the end of 2021.
"We didn't really have a lot of time to get away from the business over the years, so we'd only be able to hit the road for short stints when we could," Mr Bobeldyk said.
"But those trips were well worth it and we have never regretted the choice [to be caravan owners], because it's a good investment and unlike cars that depreciate heavily, they hold their value.
"You get to check it all out and set your own pace; and the bonus is that it's always your bed you're sleeping in, so it's the best of both worlds there."
While fairly new in the RV world, Mr Bobeldyk says they've definitely noticed some trends along the way.
He said they continue to see younger couples and small families all steadily growing in numbers.
"There's a lot of family-friendly caravan parks with minimal site costs, they've got big blow-up jumping pillows with more and more activities popping up, we think that's great," he said.
"Seeing people along our travels with kids growing up ... it's just such a healthy alternative when it comes to getting out and exploring the bush."
According to Jayco Orange dealer principal, Greg Davis, the Bobeldyk couple isn't wrong either.
Confirmed for March 3 to 5, the return date for the Central West Caravan and Camping Expo certainly isn't just exciting news for just grey nomads.
Carrying "a 50/50 break" between two main demographics, another strong nomad group has surfaced.
"The boom last year and the year prior was mostly driven by a younger age bracket, families looking for bunk vans and wanting to tour the country," Jayco Orange dealer principal, Greg Davis said.
"COVID tipped and changed all of the industry's figures, we had absolute record sales here [in Orange].
"Even now, we're still seeing a big increase in buyers falling in that 25 to 35-year-old age bracket."
In the past six months the local dealership has also had a surge of orders for people wanting off-road vehicles.
With the majority of these customers looking for lengthier escapes, part of this buying pattern is also being linked to child-focussed movements.
"Orange has moved away from the traditional touring van sales, models for people who intend to travel move into the interior of the country," Mr Davis said.
"There's definitely a segment of people taking time off, taking extended or long-service leave, or even leaving their jobs completely to do extended tours with their family.
"They're going all over [Australia] and these people are keen to travel, particularly while their kids are young."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock.
