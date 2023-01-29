Central Western Daily
Exclusive

2023 NSW Election: Legalise Cannabis Party confirms Orange campaign

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 29 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
Legalise Cannabis Party President Michael Balderstone.

The Legalise Cannabis Party is preparing to contest the seat of Orange for the first time in history at NSW's upcoming election.

Local News

