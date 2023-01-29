The Legalise Cannabis Party is preparing to contest the seat of Orange for the first time in history at NSW's upcoming election.
A candidate is yet to be announced. The group calls for an overhaul of the state's drug laws and creation of a regulated marijuana industry.
"We do intend to run a candidate in Orange and are in the final stages of ... selection," a spokesperson for the party told the CWD on Wednesday.
Legalise Cannabis joins incumbent independent Phil Donato, Nationals' Tony Mileto, Labor's Heather Dunn, and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers with confirmed Orange campaign plans.
The party - founded in 1993 under the name Help End Marijuana Prohibition (HEMP) - has never run in Orange. As of 2023, it holds no seats in either NSW house.
A policy platform for the 2023 election includes legalisation of cannabis, a retrospective expunging of criminal records relating to personal-use, and release of all arrested cannabis users.
Reforms to incentivise a regulated manufacturing industry and changes to driving laws - described as testing "impairment, not presence" - are also flagged on the party website.
The Legalise Cannabis Party drew widespread attention during the 2022 federal election when it came close to ousting Pauline Hanson's One Nation for the final Queensland senate seat.
The 2023 NSW election will take place on March 25. A full list of candidates for Orange and other relevant information can be found here.
