Central Western Daily
Court

Nelson Wright fined and disqualified from driving after he was found drunk behind the wheel

By Court Reporter
January 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo truck driver disqualified after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. File picture

A 46-year-old truck driver, Nelson Wright from Lansdowne Drive has been sentenced in Dubbo Local Court after pleading guilty to drink driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.