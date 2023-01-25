Police have been led on a high-speed car chase through Orange for the second time in less than 48 hours.
The most recent pursuit commenced at about 12.15am on January 26 on Burrendong Way, involving a Ford Falcon.
"The car failed to stop and was in pursuit for about nine minutes," Central West Police District Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said.
"Police terminated the pursuit due to the manner and speed of driving.
"We have commenced inquiries to identify the driver, locate the vehicle and the reason why the driver failed to stop."
The car chase came two days after another pursuit through town. On that occasion, it began at 3.31am on January 24 in William Street and was terminated four minutes later in Lords Place.
Asked if police thought the two incidents were connected, Mr Atkins said: "No, but we're keeping an open mind in relation to any investigative link.
"At this point we believe it was separate to the other night's pursuit."
No arrests have been made for either car chase.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
