A man arrested after a week-long manhunt involving a helicopter and police divers that acted as the prelude to a tense 14-hour siege has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Ethan Crook, 27, of Windera, was tasered and arrested in his late grandfather's house at 9.35pm on September 20, following a multi-day and multi-agency search along a flooded creek where his clothes had been found after a car crash.
Magistrate David Day said "this is the Peisley Street siege" although the official charge was hindering and resisting police.
"Police rescue, dog unit, SES, aviation ... at face value it's hinder police but it's not your common or garden hinder is it?" Mr Day asked.
Crook was also sentenced for an earlier police pursuit in which he drove 110km/h through residential streets in Orange.
According to court documents presented during Crook's sentencing, a warrant for his arrest was issued by Orange Local Court on Friday, September 9, 2022, for alleged domestic violence offences and an alleged firearm offence in Bathurst, which is still before the court.
His photo was released by NSW Police on the Central West Police District Facebook page listing him as wanted.
Crook was suspected to have been the driver of a car that crashed into a pole at the corner of National Avenue and Sampson Street about 8.45am the previous evening. When emergency services arrived at the crash scene, the driver was nowhere to be found and concerns began to increase when attempts to locate him after the crash failed.
According to the court documents, more than 40 millimeters of rain also fell that night causing creeks in the region to swell, including Blackman's Swamp Creek, which was about 200 metres from the crash site.
Police also received information that Crook ran towards the creek following the crash, and after the water level went down his clothing - including a hoodie, a jumper and a t-shirt - were found at the edge of the creek on Tuesday, September 13.
Due to fears Crook may have experienced "misadventure" in the swollen creek, Central West Police District rescue, police dog unit and the State Emergency Service were deployed on Wednesday, September 14 to Moulder Park and Blackman's Swamp Creek for a coordinated search.
On Thursday, September 15, NSW Police Marine Unit divers travelled to Orange for an in-water search.
On Friday, September 16, a helicopter from the NSW Police Aviation Unit travelled to Orange to conduct an aerial search of the creek.
The search area ranged from where Crook's clothes were found through to the water treatment plant where the creek terminates.
Crook was not found during this week of extensive searching, which was widely reported by the Central Western Daily.
His family and associates were also spoken to so police determined he would have been well aware they were looking for him.
Police received information that Crook was at his late grandfather's house in Peisley Street on Tuesday, September 20.
His grandfather had died the previous week, on September 15 while the escalated search was underway.
At 7.48am, officers from the Central West Police District attended the Peisley Street address and saw Crook smoking a cigarette in the backyard.
Upon seeing police he ran back into the house and barricaded himself inside.
Police closed a section of the road outside the residence with assistance from Orange City Council workers who blocked and monitored traffic at nearby intersections.
Specialist operatives including NSW Police negotiators and the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit also travelled from across the state to attend the premises.
NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Ambulance and State Emergency Services were also on scene to help with the operation.
Negotiations continued with Crook for more than 13 hours during which time he continued to refuse to leave the house.
About 9.30pm police received "certain information", which was not disclosed in the court documents, after which tactical officers forced entry to the house via the front door.
The door had been barricaded with household items.
Crook was found in a back bedroom with several knives within reaching distance.
According to the police, he moved towards one of those weapons and one of the tactical officers discharged a taser into his torso.
The shock of the taser caused Crook to fall backwards onto a bed. He then rolled over with his hands beneath his body while the officers tried to restrain him.
Numerous requests were made for him to release his arms but he refused and fearing he was armed with one of the knives the taser was used to stun him a second time.
Crook then pulled his arms out and was handcuffed, arrested and cautioned.
He was assessed by paramedics due to a small cut to the right side of his head that he sustained during the arrest but did not require medical treatment so was taken to Orange Police Station.
He refused to be interviewed or exit the dock area.
He initially pleaded not guilty on September 29, 2022, to the charge of resisting or hindering police but changed his plea to guilty in November.
Crook was also sentenced for a five-minute police pursuit he took part in earlier in the year.
Crook was on a parole order until April 20, 2022, when he was involved in a police pursuit through residential streets in Orange on February 26, 2022.
According to the court documents, police wanted to stop Crook so they could conduct a welfare check on him after being flagged down by a member of the public at 7.13pm, who indicated he was trying to self-harm while driving.
Crook was driving a Mazda ute southbound on Molong Road and when police attempted to stop him he refused to so a pursuit was initiated.
Crook turned right onto Royle Drive, then left onto Sieben Drive reaching 110km/h in the residential, 50km/h street.
The speeding itself is evidence Mr Crook cannot see the danger of driving at excessive speed in suburban Orange.- Magistrate David Day
The pursuit was terminated after a short time for community safety due to his erratic manner of driving that involved him crossing onto the wrong side of the road.
Due to the nature of threats Crook made throughout the evening, police continued to have serious concerns for his welfare so continued to search for him.
He was found at a carpark at Orange Hospital at 11.55pm and was arrested. He was a qualified driver at the time of the pursuit but his P2 licence was suspended when he was arrested.
He initially pleaded not-guilty but changed his plea to guilty on November 16.
Solicitor Usman Naveed said the pursuit was in a "dangerous manner and the speeds reached are dangerous and also on the wrong side of the road".
However, he said it was also only a short pursuit and the length of time it took reduced the danger.
"It is effectively a cry for help," Mr Naveed said.
"There was self harm immediately before the pursuit."
Mr Naveed said Crook started using drugs and alcohol from the age of 13, saying they were provided by some of his family members.
He said Crook started with pills and cannabis but later moved on to using methamphetamine and he was affected by drugs at the time of his offences.
Mr Naveed said Crook has also not received medication for a mental health condition while in custody and he hasn't received help with his drug or alcohol addictions.
"He's not going to be coming back to Orange, he understands this is a problem area for him," he said.
Mr Day said the use of illicit drugs at such a young age would impact his cognitive ability.
Mr Day also requested a psychiatric assessment to be undertaken.
Crook had been in custody since his September 20 arrest last year and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link for sentencing.
Early in the sentencing proceeding on Friday, January 20, a technical issue led Crook to stand up in the AVL suite saying his screen wasn't working and walked to the door of the suite.
However, he sat back down a moment later saying the screen was working again, which meant he could see and hear the proceeding take place.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the custody threshold was crossed in both matters and emphasised the amount of emergency services resources that were used in the search and when Crook barricaded himself in his grandfather's house.
"In relation to the pursuit, it is a prevalent offence that is popping up ... it is gaining traction, excuse the pun," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr Day also commented on the danger of the high-speed pursuit.
"Mr Crook must have poor prospects of rehabilitation, he must have no insight into his driving offences, excessive speed," Mr Day said.
"The speeding itself is evidence Mr Crook cannot see the danger of driving at excessive speed in suburban Orange."
The charge of resisting or hindering police carries a maximum jail sentence of 12 months.
Mr Day said community safety must be considered and he combined Crook's two charges to create a longer "aggregate" jail sentence.
Mr Day sentenced him to 16 months' jail with a 12-month non-parole period.
The sentence was back-dated to the night of Crook's arrest making him eligible for release on parole on September 19 this year.
Once he is released, Crook will also be subject to a 12-month driving disqualification that was imposed for the police pursuit.
