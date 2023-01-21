Not long ago the sprawling Central West town of Glen Davis was brooding with optimism. Today, its abandoned ruins stand as an eerie shrine to a bygone Australian era.
The rapid journey from boom to bust reveals a story of trailblazing Australia-firsts, wartime ingenuity, and allegations of conspiracy. The area was likely also the site of a shameful Indigenous massacre.
The Central Western Daily made the pilgrimage into the heart of Wollemi National Park - at the base of the Capertee Valley, near Lithgow - to see it for ourselves.
At its peak in the 1940s Glen Davis was home to more than 2000 people. A deafening oil works nearby was the economic-epicentre.
Today the decaying ruins are dead quiet, bar the chirping of birds and distant hum of four wheel drives echoing across the cinematic valley. A small-but-active campsite is located nearby, as are several scattered off-grid homes.
Built in the late-30s following discovery of shale oil, the construction of Glen Davis represented two Australian milestones - the first town designed from the ground-up on modern planning principles, and the first attempt to manufacturer petrol.
"An unprecedented town planning scheme has been approved," the Mudgee Guardian newspaper reported in September, 1939.
"There are to be zones for commercial and residential purposes, and noxious and noisy trades are to be located outside the town."
It comprised a school, post office, hotel, shops, cinema, doctor, churches, pharmacy, community centre, bakery golf course, bowling green, playgrounds, tennis courts, and a barber.
"May it rise to the status of a city!" the Lithgow Mercury newspaper declared amid the rapid growth of its first few years.
The oil works were never profitable, with the project - and town - largely kept buoyant on war-time subsidies. When funding dried up, so did the population.
By the late 40s Glen Davis was in dire straights. "The Federal Government has given unions until next Tuesday to accept compensation proposals for the closing down of Glen Davis shale oil works," the Goulburn Post reported in July, 1952.
Just two years later three shops remained open. Glen Davis was in terminal decline. The school closed in February 1962 and the post office delivered its last letter in 1979.
Economic viability coupled with a devastating drought are considered the primary reasons for the town's failure.
Historian Graeme Pike says another theory has persisted - US oil giant Texaco was quietly lobbying the Australian government to pull the pin.
As Glen Davis faded into obscurity and became abandoned, new uses were found.
Its oil works served at the set for a car chase in cult-classic dystopian film The Chain Reaction (1980), featuring Mel Gibson and worked on by George Miller and much of the Mad Max crew.
While the town rose and fell in fewer than 100 years, Wirajuri people are believed to have lived in the area for thousands. Nearby rock art of hands, boomerangs, and throwing sticks are estimated to pre-date the birth of Christ.
Few details are available, but a "shameful" massacre is said to have taken place in about 1824 - likely as part of the Bathurst conflict. Some contemporary nearby residents claim the bushland is haunted.
Discovery of the prehistoric Wollemi Pine in the surrounding national park in 1994 led to a slight resurgence of interest in the town lost to history. Census data from 2019 revealed a population of 106 on surrounding properties.
