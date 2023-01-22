'You've been talking shit about my missus': Miner goes on the attack at Christmas party

A man who beat up another man at a work Christmas Party, which resulted in the victim going to hospital, has been convicted in Orange Local Court.
Ricky Scott Konza, 33, of North Orange, worked at Newcrest's Cadia mine with the victim and attended a work Christmas party at the Greenhouse at Orange Ex-Services' Club on November 26 last year.
Konza was not represented when he faced Orange Local Court for a single charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, and said he is currently working but stopped working for Newcrest mining after the assault.
"I recently have removed myself from Newcrest," Konza said.
"I thought I was a man of morality."
However, he added that his actions didn't reflect that morality.
Magistrate David Day described the event as a "prolonged assault" and said the victim had to go to hospital.
The assault was prolonged and it was certainly unnecessary, it was a serious breach of the peace, a serious assault.- Magistrate David Day
It was also Konza's first offence.
"I'm not a fighter, I've never raised a fist in my life," Konza said in court.
"You certainly made up for it," Mr Day replied.
According to court documents, the victim was standing between the Garden Bar and the Piano Bar and talking to a number of work colleagues when Konza approached him at 9.55am.
"You've been talking shit about my missus," Konza shouted at the victim.
Konza grabbed the victim by the back of his collar and punched him multiple times in the back of the victim's head.
The victim turned further away from Konza who still had hold of his collar. Konza continued to punch the victim to the back of his head.
Although the victim tried to cover his head Konza still had hold of him and continued to punch him and the victim lost his balance and ended up on his knees on the floor.
Konza then gave the victim an uppercut type punch to the head then pulled the victim about a metre along the floor while he was still on his knees.
At that point other patrons tried to pull Konza away from the victim but he gave him another three uppercut style punches before he could be pulled away.
Konza left the Greenhouse and was spoken to by staff and the assault was captured on CCTV.
At no time did the victim throw any punches at Konza in response to the assault.
The victim attended Orange Hospital the next day stating he was experiencing left temporal tenderness and mild swelling and due to tenderness and pain in the left joint in his jaw he was unable to open his mouth as normal.
The victim attended Orange Police Station on Tuesday, November 29 and made a statement and Konza was charged with the assault the next day.
He apologised to police and said alcohol was a large factor and said the victim was "shit talking during the event".
Konza described the victim as heavily intoxicated and said he'd been in a verbal altercation with Konza's partner at the bar.
Although he was drunk at the time of the assault, Konza accepted that alcohol was "no excuse for my behaviour".
"No, the alcohol didn't get into your system by itself," Mr Day said.
"The assault was prolonged and it was certainly unnecessary, it was a serious breach of the peace, a serious assault."
Mr Day convicted Konza and fined him $550, he also placed him on a 12-month community correction order.
Konza will have to be of good behaviour while serving the order and can be resentenced if he commits any further offences.
