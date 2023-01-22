Central Western Daily
Ricky Konza faces Orange Local Court for assault at work Christmas party

Updated January 23 2023 - 8:34am, first published 7:30am
'You've been talking shit about my missus': Miner goes on the attack at Christmas party

A man who beat up another man at a work Christmas Party, which resulted in the victim going to hospital, has been convicted in Orange Local Court.

