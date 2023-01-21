Blake Weymouth's debut in the Sydney Premier League top grade didn't go exactly to plan.
Getting run out for four is never really part of the plan, is it?
But what the young Randwick-Petersham up-and-comer took from his maiden first grade experience will no doubt stand him in good stead for the rest of this summer.
The 19-year-old opener strode out to the middle of Coogee Oval alongside Sydney Thunder skipper Jason Sangha on Saturday.
For Weymouth, it was a surreal experience.
And just being at the other end while Sangha - on the comeback trail for the Thunder after injuring his shoulder earlier in the Big Bash - goes about his work was a real eye-opener for the Orange City junior.
"He presented me with my cap, and then just to watch him; see how he goes about his batting ... we weren't out there for long enough, and I wish we could have batted all day," Weymouth said.
Sangha was the first wicket to fall against Hawkesbury on Saturday, dismissed for four. Weymouth was then run out shortly after for the same score, leaving Randwick reeling at 2-9 in pursuit of their opponent's first innings total of 145.
But, eventually, Randwick's middle-order steadied the ship and then went on to pass Hawkesbury's total to ensure the finals hopefuls head into day two next week with a lead.
"You can tell why (Sangha's) a professional cricketer. Hopefully I can keep learning," Weymouth said.
And it's that desire to continue to improve that has seen Weymouth go from third grader last summer to first grade debut in early 2023.
Last season, fresh out of school, the young left-hander was battling the transition from country cricket to Sydney grade.
He admits it was a genuine struggle to maintain a place in Randwick's third grade side last year: "It felt like I'd lost all of my confidence. I felt like I couldn't bat any more."
But, importantly, a steady job that affords him the chance to spend lots of time in the nets during the week means that improvement Weymouth is constantly seeking is no longer gradual - he's rocketed into the Randwick top side and is going to take his chance with both hands.
After averaging a smidge over 30 while in third grade last season, he's scored a total of 265 runs at a tick over 44 in second grade this year, while his top of 100 not out in third grade was also a break-through moment for the young Randy-Petes opener.
It's not hard to see why Weymouth has been given a shot in the big time.
"I thought I'd be a chance of playing first grade," Weymouth said looking back at the lead-up to Saturday's game.
"We had a guy from Kent, he's a County Cricketer, and he'd gone home. He was an opener, I am an opener ... I thought I was a real chance.
"And then I heard Sangha was coming back because he needed some time in the middle before going back to play with the Thunder and I thought ... 'righto, I'll still be in seconds'."
Then, the call came.
"Friday morning the phone rang and I was told I was playing, and I'd be opening with Sangha," he said.
"It was really cool. I train with all of the boys and I've made some great mates. Just being on the field with someone like Sangha, having someone like Mike Whitney, an Australian legend, congratulating me. I had Mum and Dad there, a heap of Dad's mates ... to get a taste of it, that next step up, that was pretty cool."
Weymouth made his first grade debut alongside housemate Jackson Gwynne, too.
"Which made the day even better," he said.
And the goal now, for Weymouth, is to nail down that role at the top of the order for Randwick-Petersham for the rest of the summer.
"Obviously I want to enjoy my cricket," he said.
"... but if I can lock down that first grade spot for rest of the year and then work hard through pre-season and get better and better, that's the aim. At the moment, I'm just going game-by-game.
"I know first grade is still in the finals hunt; that's why you play the game, to play finals."
