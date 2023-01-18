Central Western Daily

Family calls for inquest into Esther Wallace death near Orange

By William Davis
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 4:30am
Esther Wallace died on Mount Canobolas, Orange after disappearing under bizarre circumstances.

The devastated family of Esther Wallace - who died under bizarre circumstances near Orange last year - is calling for an inquiry into alleged search failures they believe "could have" cost her life.

