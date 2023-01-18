The devastated family of Esther Wallace - who died under bizarre circumstances near Orange last year - is calling for an inquiry into alleged search failures they believe "could have" cost her life.
Ms Wallace disappeared near Federal Falls, Mount Canobolas just after 1am on November 30 while visiting to "watch the sunrise" with a male partner. The sunrise cannot be seen at that time or location.
Her partially-clothed body was found 12 days later in dense bushland about two kilometres away following a sprawling search by NSW Police, SES, NSW Ambulance and other emergency teams.
People in that position should know ... must know. We're not happy about it.- Father Ken Wallace
Authorities said the death was not suspicious, attributing hypothermia as the most likely cause. The NSW Coroner is preparing a report.
Amid suggestions Ms Wallace may have been alive for days after disappearing, the family questions why dog teams - which were on standby at the time - had been rebuffed.
"If they'd have sent them in it could've saved her life ... me and my ex-wife, we're not happy with the result," father Ken Wallace told the Central Western Daily.
"I want an inquiry [into the search]. These dogs are trained to actually smell a person ... and track a scent. She did lose a bit of her clothing so I wonder why they didn't send in dogs."
NSW Police does not have a standing squad of search dogs. Several volunteer organisations - including Search Dogs Sydney (SDS), which has trained extensively in Orange - offered their services at the time.
"We are happy to attend if only they would drop the ego and ask," SDS commander Chris D'Arcy told the CWD several says into the December search.
Searchers eventually requested a cadaver dog on December 11 after narrowing its area of interest. The canine was delayed 24 hours due to a Bathurst call-out and did not arrive before Ms Wallace's body was found.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the CWD it was unable to comment as the matter has been referred to the Coroners Court of New South Wales.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity at the time, key leaders involved in the search said it had been determined much of the bushland was too thick for dogs to effectively transverse.
Dozens of workers volunteered their time to support the emergency response. Tens-of-thousands of dollars in resources was also contributed with helicopters and other specialist tools.
Mr Wallace said he recognised an inquest would not bring his daughter back, but hopes reviewing possible flaws in the search process may prevent a similar incident occurring again:
"They didn't even know about those dogs - honestly they didn't ... people in that position should know, must know. We're not happy about it."
He said he has reached out to Orange Police several times but has not received a response.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.