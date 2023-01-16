Oh yes, two-day cricket is just around the corner - the ultimate format for any traditionalist.
And with that came the end of one-dayers, with CYMS crowned the champions in the format as the Orange-based side looks to be an early favourite to at least feature in a grand final.
The green and golds had a successful win over Centrals on Saturday and it's no surprise the club features heavily in this edition of team of the week.
Let's get into it.
One of the finest innings of his career, Oldham had been teasing spectators with solid scores this season but finally produced a century on Saturday.
Can he go to another level in the two-dayers?
One of the great off field partnerships becomes one of the great on field partnerships.
Coughlan and his fellow opener in Oldham were on fire against Centrals with the former scoring 64.
Been somewhat of a lean summer for the Rugby toiler but he was in the runs on Saturday against Cavaliers.
Scoring 53, Peacock helped his side pull off an important upset victory with a total of 128 chased down in 29.5 overs.
We're only four players in and three CYMS men feature already.
As it goes in cricket, one becomes two and CYMS went from 0-102 to 2-102. The experienced Neil was the stabiliser though with an almost run a ball 39 to help Oldham to his ton. .
There is a really big score from Tooley on its way. He's teasing us.
As they say with cricket, form is temporary and class is permanent. The City Colts legend had a shaky start to the season but he's coming good now and 37 runs off 34 balls showed he's still at his attacking best.
At 3-14, Rugby Union were in dire trouble.
Peacock and Newton then changed for the game for their side with the latter scoring 56 in an extremely important innings.
It seems bizarre that Le Lievre hasn't featured in team of the week this season, but we're harsh judges here on the selection panel.
As equally capable with the bat as he is with the ball, Le Lievre was the main destroyer of Centrals with 4/11 from 3.3 overs.
One of ORC's most passionate players, and clearly someone you want to share the field with.
Borgstahl watched his team-mates take the top order wickets and decided he wanted a piece of the action.
Bowling second change, the paceman finishing with 3/10 from 3 overs in a brilliant display.
Hasn't appeared in a St Pat's jersey that often this season but he made it count on Saturday.
Taylor proved how valuable he is for the side, opening the bowling and claiming 3/21 to be far and away the best bowler in its loss to City Colts.
Two weeks in a row for the City Colts youngster.
The men in blue have been on fire in recent weeks and Stephen has been a big part of that - he did it again on Saturday with 3/13 from 5 overs.
Another week, another appearance.
Rogerson has been making the ball talk this season and combined with Stephen to bamboozle St Pat's. The veteran bowler finished with 3/15 from 8 overs.
Team of the week leader board:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird, David Rogerson.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Connor Slattery, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark, Tait Borgstahl, Oliver Newton, Josh Toole.
Two - Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, Lachlan Skelly, Matthew Holmes, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Cooper Brien, Al Dhatt, Ed Morrish, Tynan Southcombe, Josh Coyte, David Henderson, Will Oldham, Dave Neil, Cooper Stephen, Joey Coughlan
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Charlie Tink, Rory Daburger, Adam Ryan, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Timothy McKinnon, Joel Thomas, Oliver Simpson, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien, Hugh Le Lievre, Mitch Taylor, Ryan Peacock.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
