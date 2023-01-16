"It's a bit of a different spot here today, compared to Mumbai, India."
Those were the words of Australia's wicket-keeper Beth Mooney as she presented Orange sensation Phoebe Litchfield with her debut cap on Monday morning at Allan Border Field, Brisbane.
With her mother Catherine by her side for the cap presentation, Litchfield was named to play against Pakistan in the first ODI match of the series.
After making her T20I debut for Australia at India in December, the former Kinross student became the 148th Australian woman to represent her country in the ODI format.
Rain forced a delay to the start of the match with captain Meg Lanning winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.
The first ball is at 11:15am AEDT.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
