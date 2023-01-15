When it comes to CYMS cricketers Will Oldham and Joey Coughlan, it's hard to decipher where they do their best work.
Is it on the field or off the field on a Saturday night at any fine local establishment?
If it's the latter, then that's correlated on the field after the openers combined for a brilliant 102-run partnership that helped Oldham score his maiden Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) century on Saturday afternoon at Wade Park.
"There was a couple of chances but it felt good to have a hit out in the middle," Oldham said.
"I was relieved, I was in the 90s for a while and doing it in singles at one stage and then I was on 95 and hit a 4 and another single so I was just relieved to get there."
In his debut year for CYMS, Oldham said his intention going into the 2022/23 season was never about any major milestones, just 'batting well throughout the year'.
He's certainly ticked that goal off, scoring 278 runs at 39.71 to sit ninth on the run scorers list for BOIDC.
Part of his success has been due to a formidable opening partnership with good mate Joey Coughlan.
Watching the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup fixture at Riawena on Sunday, Oldham had his fellow opener in the background yelling out 'I flexed my way to a hundred'.
Despite the banter, the century maker spoke glowingly of his partnership with the former Bathurst City Redbacks skipper.
"It's been really good batting with Joey, we had a really good partnership and have a good connection going which is great," he said.
"He's been the bloke that goes harder than what I do and I try and watch from the other end."
Considering the two good mates arrived at CYMS the start of this season, you'd expect it was in the works all along but Oldham revealed it wasn't the reason he made the move.
"Two boys Rory (Darburger) and Peter Gott, both from Millthorpe (convinced me), Rory works at the pub and Gotty played at Millthorpe for a year or two - Rory been trying to get me for last year or two and I caved in," he said.
"The boys were telling me we could get Joey, and I thought that's not too bad, then the two Austin boys (from Canowindra) rocked up as well, I didn't actually know until Rory told me so I knew a few boys in the club which was good."
Oldham's century contributed to a dominant win for CYMS with his side batting first to put on 6/254. Centrals were then bowled out for 122 with Hugh Le Lievre securing figures of 4/11 from 3.3 overs.
In other BOIDC results, ORC defeated Orange City by six wickets, City Colts won by 84-runs against St Pat's and Rugby Union chased down Cavaliers' score of 128, with four wickets remaining.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
