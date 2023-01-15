Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Orange CYMS opener Will Oldham scores his maiden BOIDC century against Centrals

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When it comes to CYMS cricketers Will Oldham and Joey Coughlan, it's hard to decipher where they do their best work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.