When parents and coaches are crying, you know something special has just happened.
Chasing 172, Lane Cove looked done against Gordon at 9/146 with seven overs remaining in the grand final of the under 15s girls Western NSW Cricket Carnival.
But this Lane Cove side was special.
With Lucy Yates at one end, and Eloise Lawry at the other, the team had two girls with a maturity beyond their years.
In a sensational partnership, their efforts led them to a situation of seven runs needed off the final over.
With a shot to square leg and french cut thrown in there, Yates was on strike for the final ball with three runs needed.
She went down to the other end, spoke to her partner 'LuLu' and gave a defiant speech.
"I just said you're running three no matter what, even if I hit it back to the bowler you're running three, because you never know if you're going to get over throws," Yates recounted post-game.
How fortuitous that talk was.
Yates hit the ball to square leg and both girls ran two before an over throw gave them another run and a famous victory.
It was an unbelievable end to the game with the match-winner finishing on 29 not out and Lawry on 2*.
Yates said her goal was simply to get through to the end.
"I was trying to think bat through, bat through, then LuLu came out and I knew she had a solid technique, if I could just take most of the strike I thought we'd be alright," she said.
"Then the run rate was slowing down and I was starting to get a little bit worried but as long as we didn't lose that last wicket.
"Then that last over I was just trying to get it to the rope but probably trying to push it too hard - I was so lucky I had LuLu to run with me, the running between the wickets was probably the best part."
Earlier in the match, Gordon captain Kayla Robson hit a heroic 84 at the top of the order to lead them to 8/171 from 40 overs.
Zoe Twining did the damage with the ball, collecting 2/20 from her eight overs.
For Lane Cove, the majority of its batting line up scored starts before Yates finished the job.
For her, the competition victory had been a long time coming.
"It's awesome, I'm so happy because this team is such a good team. We prepared so well and our energy has been so good, they're a lovely bunch of girls. We've played together for a while, a couple years now, and haven't been too successful at these types of tournaments so it's great," she said.
Throughout the competition, Yates was under the orders of her younger sister Liz, who captained the side which she described as 'fun and interesting at times'.
The skipper's bowling routine was one notable aspect of her performance and brought plenty of intrigue for the crowd at Tuesday night's City vs Country T20 match.
Yates said her sister's windmilling start to her run-up is all about letting people know she's steaming in.
"It's very unique," she laughed.
"I think she likes it because people can tell it's Lizzy Yates running in with her windmill arms, but it works so that's the important thing."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
