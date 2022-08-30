Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Drones, planes, and dogs descend on Ophir Reserve, Orange in first combined Search Dogs Sydney and Australian Civil Air Patrol training exercise

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 30 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 9:01pm
The training exercise in Ophir Reserive, Orange combined drones, planes, and dogs for the first time. Photos: Search Dogs Sydney (SDS) and Australian Civil Air Patrol (AUSCAP).

Cutting-edge drones and planes took to the sky above Orange on Saturday, as tracker-dogs scoured dense bush below for "missing" hikers.

William Davis

Local News

