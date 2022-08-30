Cutting-edge drones and planes took to the sky above Orange on Saturday, as tracker-dogs scoured dense bush below for "missing" hikers.
The hyper-realistic training exercise was the first of its kind anywhere in Australia, partnering aerial resources with a canine team.
Non-profit volunteer groups Search Dogs Sydney (SDS) and Australian Civil Air Patrol (AUSCAP) invited the Central Western Daily to tag along.
"We really treated this just like a real world search for a missing person so the teams can actually practice," SDS commander Chris D'Arcy said.
Volunteers Meg Collins and Steve Goldsmith were hidden deep in the Ophir Reserve, having - for the purpose of the exercise - "lost their bearings during a gold mining expedition".
The drone, plane, and dog teams - working together for the first time - collaborated to cover a 200 hectare search zone. It took about two-and-a-half hours to locate the duo.
About 28 people go missing for real every day in NSW, and 769 have not been seen for more than three months.
"When the police and other teams arrive we get out the way, but we are the initial on-call organisations," pilot Graham Williams said.
AUSCAP and SDS are now combining resources to make searches safer, more efficient, and more accessible in regional NSW.
The Ophir Reserve training mission was the first time both groups have collaborated together on a large-scale.
"It's exercises like this that denote the importance of search and rescue ... and show we can be here in a matter of hours to help the [Orange] community," D'Arcy said.
SDS has seven dogs. Two - Jazz the Kelpie and Chilli the Belgian Malinois - took part in the weekend exercise.
Commander D'Arcy says one canine can do the work of about 40 human volunteers: "No technology can compete with a dog's nose.
"We're looking for high drive and motivation ... The dog that doesn't stop in the backyard is the worst as a pet, but pretty much the exact dog we're looking for."
Lead instructor Adele Jago said she pairs human scent with a toy to train the animal's tracking instinct: "It's just a game to them."
The search dogs are all domestic pets in their down time: "They've got to earn their keep somehow," Jago said.
SDS has separate cadaver dogs - which locate dead bodies - and has worked on several high profile cases.
Buzzing about 100 metres above Jazz and Chilli on Saturday were high-tech drones, monitoring the environment for hazards.
Operator Peter Spicer said two new Matrice M30T drones - delivered just last week at a cost of about $16,000 each - are revolutionising the search process.
"We can cover a lot of area quickly and in a structured way ... if we find something we can send the GPS coordinates to the dog team," Spicer said.
The 3.95kg electric drones are powered by four independent motors. They feature thermal sensors, cameras with 200x zoom, and a device for airdropping food and water.
A range of at least a few kilometres is possible, but aviation regulations require the pilot to operate a direct line of sight at all times.
Smaller training drones - the Mavic 2 and Mavic Air - were primarily used for the weekends exercise, relaying images back to a monitoring team.
More than one kilometre further up two conventional aircraft, a BRM Aero Bristells and Cessna 172, circled the reserve.
Even at that altitude it's nearly impossible to spot a person, pilot Niel Collins said: "It's like looking for the head of a needle ... you're really looking for the shadows which are bigger."
"Today was very successful ... we'd class that as a great training event," dogs commander D'Arcy said.
"The terrain out there was quite harsh in certain areas, especially with all the mineshafts.
"The drone team was able to get that info back to tell us that was coming up ... They could investigate areas we weren't comfortable sending the dogs."
For their efforts, the missing duo were awarded customised mugs printed "I was found by Search Dogs Sydney."
When asked what you should do if you're lost, Graham said: "When panic sets in that's when things go wrong ... if you get lost, you should stay where you are. The last know location is where we start.
