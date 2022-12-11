Central Western Daily
Timeline: Search for Esther Wallace on Mount Canobolas, Orange

December 12 2022
Timeline: Disappearance of Esther Wallace at Federal Falls, Mount Canobolas near Orange

The body of Esther Wallace has been recovered on Mount Canobolas, nearly two weeks after her "bizarre" disappearance.

