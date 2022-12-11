The body of Esther Wallace has been recovered on Mount Canobolas, nearly two weeks after her "bizarre" disappearance.
A team comprising Police, SES, and ambulance searchers made the tragic discovery about 4pm, Sunday two kilometres from where she was last seen.
Questions remain about how the 47-year-old woman became lost on the mountain and why it took so long to find her.
Homicide detectives were deployed under missing-person protocol, but NSW Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The Central Western Daily has compiled a timeline of key events in the exhaustive 12-day search.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
