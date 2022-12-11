The body of missing woman Esther Wallace has been found on Mount Canobolas near Orange, the Central Western Daily understands.
The discovery was made by a team of SES, NSW Police, and ambulance searchers sometime between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday, December 11.
Throughout the day emergency services traversed thick bush adjacent to Boree Creek, about two kilometres north of Federal Falls.
Sources close to the search report the body was found within several hundred metres of this area.
The 47-year-old woman disappeared 12 days ago under bizarre circumstances. It remains unclear how she died.
Her family were informed of the discovery about 4.30pm by representatives for NSW Police.
A cadaver dog was due to join the search on Sunday afternoon, but called to a different job at the last minute.
A statement from NSW Police said: "The body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of the missing woman."
Esther Wallace was last seen in the early hours of November 30. A companion said they were separated while watching the sunrise at Federal Falls.
Several "items of interest" including clothing have been recovered by searchers during the 12 day operation.
Homicide detectives have been deployed as protocol. NSW Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.