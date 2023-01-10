Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

All the photos from day two of the under 15s Western NSW junior carnival

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Tamworth batter was clean bowled during his side's victory over North Shore.

The second day of the under 15s Western NSW Junior Carnival hosted by Orange was one dominated by the bat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.