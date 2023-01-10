The second day of the under 15s Western NSW Junior Carnival hosted by Orange was one dominated by the bat.
In the boys side of the draw, Penrith's Chase Hayward blasted a run-a-ball 64 as his side secured a dominant victory Radford College.
Orange were unable to make it two wins from two days as they went down to Hornsby. Oilver Brincat notched 75 not out as the home side made its way to 176 from 50 overs, but Hornsby played it slow and steady to get across the line just four wickets down.
There was no victory for the Orange Harlequins either, as Nathaniel Lee's 77 was outdone by his Central Coast counterpart, who bagged a century during his side's 53-run win.
Fellow Central West side Dubbo also went down in a tight one. Managing only 149 before being bowled out, Blacktown were able to chase down the target in the 49th over with two wickets to spare.
The final match of the boys comp saw what will no doubt be the knock of the carnival. Tamworth's Harrison Hamilton obliterated the North Shore bowling line-up on his way to 225 from 143 balls as his side came out 189-run winners.
In the mixed side of the draw, the Penrith girls were outclassed by the North West Warriors by ten wickets. Chasing 112 for victory, the Warriors did not lose a wicket, as Varada Vinay (41 not out) and Aanya Siingh (64 not out) guided their side home in style.
Charlie McMillan nearly became the third centurion of the day during the Orange Barbarians' 13 run win over Gordon Women.
McMillan's knock of 94 helped the Orange outfit to 166, before Gordon's Maithri Karthikayan (51 not out) ran out of partners in the chase.
Elizabeth Yates (50 not out) starred for the Lane Cove girls side which defeated the Blacktown Xena Warriors by two runs.
Defending 167, Lane Cove managed to hold their nerve, as a 48 from Blacktown's Jaaniya Shah wasn't enough to get them over the line.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.