The under 15s Western NSW Carnival has come to completion and what a final day of play it was.
Lane Cove and Gordon played off in one of the most thrilling games seen at Wade Park for the under 15s mixed grand final, with a full match review to feature on our website soon.
In the other mixed fixtures, Bankstown dominated Penrith with the latter bowled out for 80. Bankstown then chased down the total only two wickets down with Aarna Patel scoring 52 not out.
North West Warriors vs Orange Barbarians was a similar style of game, with the home side coming away with a win. North West were all out for 98 before Orange chased it down in 19.3 overs.
In the under 15s boys grand final, Penrith mounted an almighty comeback to win the grand final against Hornsby with that match review also coming soon.
The other results saw Radford College defeat Harlequins, Orange won by 21 runs against Bankstown, Tamworth dominated Central Coast while Dubbo rounded off its tournament with a 53-run victory over North Shore.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
