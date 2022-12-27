Central Western Daily

Dubbo man turns himself to police after assaulting partner in front of children

By Court Reporter
Updated December 28 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
Father's bloody assault on partner during Christmas tree decoration evening

A 37-year-old Dubbo father has been convicted and given a community corrections order after seriously harming his partner, causing her to bleed profusely during a heated argument.

