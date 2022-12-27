Here's why homes in east Orange experienced a Boxing Day blackout

With temperature in the 20s late on Boxing Day, many around the city would have still been cranking the air conditioners and recovering from a big couple of days.
But those around east Orange had a slightly different experience, with a power outage impacting dozens in the area.
Initially, there were spurts of power coming on and off again, with some street lights quickly flashing on and off again for up to ten minutes.
According to the Essential Energy website, the homes impacted by this were contained to a sector between Nile Street and Park Street, as well as Icely Road and Byng Street.
On December 27, a spokeswoman for Essential Energy confirmed just how many homes were impacted.
"Seventy-six customers in Summer and Spring Street, Orange were impacted by a power outage last night (December 26), when a fuse on the high voltage network caused a brown out for some customers, and flickering streetlights," the spokeswoman said.
"Essential Energy crews attended immediately to replace the fuse, with power turned off to customers at 10.20pm and restored at 10.39pm once the fuse had been replaced."
"Essential Energy can confirm that heat did not play a factor in this unplanned outage. Essential Energy apologises for any inconvenience caused. Customers can call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 if they have any further questions."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
