A new service aimed at preventing domestic and family violence has received government funding to help get it off the ground.
Housing Plus' Commit and Change program is designed to increase the safety of women and children, by assisting men to change their behaviour and reduce reoffending.
Head of community services for Housing Plus in Orange, Penny Dordoy, said this was an important step forward.
"This program is designed for men who use violence and abuse and are motivated to change," she said.
"We hope to hear from men who would like to participate or find out more about it. If this program isn't for you, we can help you to find something to meet your needs."
Statistics recently published by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) showed that 332 domestic violence incidents were reported to police in Orange between July 2021 and June 2022.
This equated to about 7.8 incidents per 1000 people - well over double the NSW average. Dubbo and Bathurst also ranked towards the top of the list.
A 2021 report found at least 60 per cent of domestic and family violence victims don't report their abuse, suggesting the real number could be much higher.
Housing Plus CEO, David Fisher, said the organisation would assess a man's eligibility and suitability prior to acceptance into the program.
"We hope that through this program for men, we will prevent reoffending, and with our existing programs for women and children victim survivors of domestic violence, that we can make a meaningful impact and reduce the levels of violence in the community," he added.
Commit and Change is a 20-week program, including group and individual meetings.
The announcement of the new service came soon after it was revealed that the NSW and Australian governments had dedicated $18 million to reduce reoffending, with Orange's Housing Plus among the 16 areas in the state to benefit.
"No one in NSW should have to live in fear of domestic violence, which is why we hold perpetrators to account for their actions. Our priority is to prevent reoffending," NSW Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Minister Natalie Ward said.
"Men's Behaviour Change programs work with domestic violence offenders, educating them to recognise their unacceptable actions and make them aware of conduct that can trigger reoffending."
This joint commitment accounts for $15.8 million of NSW Government funding and $2.2 million from the Australian Federal Government.
Mission Australia Central and Far West were also among those services which received funding.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
