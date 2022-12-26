Alison Neville didn't set out to become a lawyer, let alone a leader within the industry, but that is exactly what she has achieved since switching careers.
Having started out as an accountant, Ms Neville took an interest in law as a attempt to stand out in her field of work.
"But after a few short weeks I decided that accounting wasn't for me and I should focus on my law degree," she said.
That lightbulb moment has led her to building a successful family law practice within Orange's Blackwell Short firm. As part of this, she helps people who have separated resolve their family law matters so they can move into their next chapter of life.
"Family law is an ever-changing and challenging practice area which means it is never boring," she added
"Every client that I work with has a different story to share and different goals that they are aiming for, which makes every day and every client unique.
"Being a family lawyer is an incredibly rewarding job. I have an opportunity to have a deep impact on a family and that is an absolute privilege to not only work with individuals, but have an effect of the family as a whole."
Having worked at Blackwell Short for the past seven years, it was July 2022 when that hard work and dedication really paid off. George Blackwell - one of the firm's two directors - decided to retire from the top position. While Mr Blackwell would continue to work as a consultant in the wills and estate practice, it meant a position of director opened up alongside Anthony Short.
That's when Ms Neville came on board and she couldn't have been prouder.
"Co-owning one of the biggest firms in the Central West is challenging but I am really enjoying it," she said of the new role.
"We have a lot of responsibility to build the best business we can to support our staff and our clients. We have some new projects lined up for 2023 which I am looking forward to bringing to Orange."
But her focus is bigger than simply herself or her firm. Ms Neville wants to be seen as an example to other women of what can be achieved in an ever-evolving workforce.
"There is a huge change in law nationally and in the Central West as well that there are more women in leadership roles than ever before," she added.
"Being a part of that movement in real time is incredibly exciting and it is a dramatic change from when I first started practicing in Orange when most law firms were led by men."
Ms Neville is keen to see that shift continue.
"There are still really high rates of women leaving law after three to five years where the juggle of starting a family with previously rigid working hours was too much," she added.
"More than half of our staff work part-time and we support a culture where family comes first to change this old fashioned view. I would like to see the current trends continue allowing women in law to build sustainable legal practices that suit them and their families."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
