news, federal-election,

"WE have retained the seat of Calare." At 9.20pm Andrew Gee confirmed what most had suspected much earlier in the evening but there was still a resounding cheer from his family, staff and The National Party faithful who gathered at the Orange City Bowling Club to hear the progress of the Federal Election on Saturday night. At 10pm, Mr Gee had a convincing 46.24 per cent of the primary vote to maintain the Nationals' iron grip on Calare, which it has held since 2007. Next best was Independent Kate Hook on 21.8 per cent while Labor endured a 7.7 per cent swing against them with candidate Sarah Elliott claiming 14.94 per cent, One Nation's Stacey Whittaker 8.73 per cent, the Greens Kay Nankervis 4.62 per cent, and the UAP claiming 4.29 per cent of the 55,000 votes counted. In claiming the win, a clearly exhausted Mr Gee thanked his family and friends for their support and his staff for their commitment and work throughout a long campaign. "Political campaigns are never easy," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're from a big party ... you never really know until the results are in and it's hard to get a gauge as to how it's going, I was at Bletchington (on Saturday) and a lot of people weren't taking how-to-votes so it's very difficult to know how you're going. "It's one of those things, everyone always hopes for the best - it's been a strong result and, yeah, it's been a relief to actually win." During his speech last night, Mr Gee said he felt humbled by the result. "It's a very strong endorsement and I'm very grateful for it." Mr Gee also paid tribute to his opponents who he said he had become quite familiar with during the campaign. "One of the things politics is about is the battle of ideas, that's what democracy is all about," he said. Despite Mr Gee's resounding win, the Coalition Government was in trouble on Saturday night meaning he will likely serve Calare in opposition. "I'll just have to wait and see who forms the government. The constant is that the work representing the people of Calare won't end. That commitment goes on. "If that's what the nation decides then that is what I will do. Ensure the interests of the people of Calare come first."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/686303d9-3ba5-48f7-bdc1-80d2bafed2e5.JPG/r0_384_5568_3530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg