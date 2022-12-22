Police have charged a second boy as part of an investigation into a fire at the Glenroi Heights Public School earlier this month.
About 10.30pm on Monday, December 5, emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a school on Maxwell Avenue, Orange.
Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage - estimated to be worth $3 million - to the school's library and administration block.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a home in Orange on Tuesday, December 20, and arrested a 12-year-old boy. He was charged and remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, a 13-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Orange on Thursday, December 22.
He was taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with damage/destroy property by fire in company and aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence.
The boy was refused bail to appear in Orange Children's Court on Friday, December 23.
