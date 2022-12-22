Central Western Daily
Orange police charge second boy in relation to Glenroi Heights School Fire

By Newsroom
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:26am
Emergency services responded to a fire at Glenroi Heights Public School earlier this month. Picture by Troy Pearson

Police have charged a second boy as part of an investigation into a fire at the Glenroi Heights Public School earlier this month.

