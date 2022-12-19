Steve Kable is no slouch when it comes to protecting a vehicle. In fact, his work in the world of paint protection is so good that he was recently honoured on a national scale.
Owner of M&S Prestige Detailing, a car which Mr Kable ceramic coated was featured in the Gtechniq 2023 calendar. With hundreds of accredited applicators nationwide, the Orange man managed to find his way into the top 13.
"It's huge for me," he said.
"We've got a good name around town for what we do. They only have 13 photos in the calendar, so with 500 accredited detailers, to be selected out of all of those is a pretty good achievement."
Billed as a "world leader" in the industry, Mr Kable linked with Gtechniq two years ago and has gone from strength to strength ever since.
"The last couple of years I've been getting right into the paint protection of vehicles. I wanted to take my business to the next level," he added.
"Last year we didn't have time to submit any photos for the calendar, but I got around to it this year and one of the vehicles that we coated was lucky enough to get in."
In August it was announced the restaurant would be moving out of its space at 172 Summer Street and into the vacant building at the entrance of the Central Square Shopping Centre.
It was originally hoped that doors would reopen in late October, but delays meant that date had to be pushed back until December 15.
Now that they have finally reopened, it has been like they never left.
"Over the weekend with everyone Christmas shopping and whatnot we were pretty busy. We get a lot of foot traffic here which is exciting," store manager Alexandra Bell said.
"We thought there would be more foot traffic here, it was cheaper rent and there was just more exposure in this location."
While the store is officially back in business, it will hold a grand reopening on Tuesday.
"The big boss will be here on Tuesday, welcoming everything back and we're doing $7 burritos that day," Ms Bell added.
"Especially with the regulars, it was good to see them again and for them to see the new store was super exciting."
Speaking of Mexican restaurants...Guzman y Gomez has officially opened in Orange for the first time.
People have flocked to the Bathurst Road store since it opened on December 15, with franchisee Luke Davies pleased by the response so far.
"It's been overwhelmingly successful to be honest. It was nice to see everyone turn out on Thursday and it was a great vibe," he said.
"With the Mariachi band, we even got a bit of a dancefloor formed, which was exciting and I haven't had that at an opening before. We had people arriving with Mexican hats and a few in fancy dress."
With roughly 80 staff having been hired by the restaurant, Mr Davies admitted there was still a learning process to undertake.
"It was a smooth Thursday and we've had a big three days post-opening. We had one girl come four times over the weekend and other coming two or three, just to try different parts of the menu," he said.
"We've got a very green team who are in training, so that part of it will be ongoing to get them up to speed."
As for what the people of Orange took to the most, Mr Davies was able to shine a light on that as well.
"It's a family restaurant, but surprisingly there were a fair few who were hitting the Latin lemonades and margaritas. We had to drive to Sydney to get more stock," he said.
"Those and the churros were big sellers."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
