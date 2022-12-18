As one chapter looks to close, another opens in the esteemed country rugby league career of Ben McAlpine.
After leading the Manildra Rhinos to its first Woodbridge Cup title last season, McAlpine is likely to step back from playing duties, but it won't end his involvement in the sport.
The Group 9 and Group 10 stalwart was recently confirmed as the Rhinos coach for 2023 with the club looking to continue on with its success - and they've managed to land on a six-time premiership winner in the process.
Coaching Manildra continues McAlpine's long association with the Cabonne area having played his debut season of first grade football for Cabonne United in 2006.
From there, he's played with Bathurst Panthers, Orange CYMS, Oberon Tigers and Young Cherrypickers.
For McAlpine, the chance to win two Woodbridge titles in a row convinced him to take on the role.
"The fact I played out there this year (convinced me), I know a lot of them, I know the club's a great club and I've got all the support I need," he said.
"Going back-to-back as well would be the main reason - everything is in place ... it's another job to do."
The Manildra position will be McAlpine's first coaching assignment, having previously been approached by Group 9 clubs.
The utility back said it's unlikely he'll put the boots on, but never say never.
"At the moment I don't intend on playing but I'll see what happens," he said.
"I'll see if we can recruit some players first, at this stage it's a no but we'll see."
One player McAlpine is likely to still have on board is this year's captain-coach Luke Petrie.
Having coached Manildra since 2020, Petrie was able to end the club's long search for a Woodbridge Cup grand final victory but will take a step back next year.
"He's playing as far as I know," McAlpine said.
"He was one of the first people I got in contact with after I accepted the role - he's a massive part of the team and the success they had this year so obviously I've got big shoes to fill.
"He's done a great job and got the team to where it is so I've got to keep going with what he's set up."
McAlpine also confirmed the general nucleus of the grand final winning side is likely to stay the same.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
