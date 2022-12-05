The Christmas season will unofficially kick-off this weekend with a popular community tradition.
Orange's annual carols will take place at the Civic Centre North Court between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday, 10 December.
A visit from Santa, local food and beverage stalls, a Christmas market, and children's entertainment will feature.
Performances from Orange Regional Conservatorium, Orange Pipe Band, Colour City Dance, and Orange Brass Band are also locked-in.
''You, your family, and friends are warmly invited ... come and enjoy this free community event," Deputy Mayor Cr Gerald Power said.
"We look forward to this year's event really inspiring the community ... to sing, rejoice and acknowledge the importance of family, friends and community."
A theme of "let's sing together" has been selected by Orange City Council for the event.
The Civic Centre North Court is on the corner of Peisley Street and March Street, Orange.
A new six-metre tall $40,000 Christmas tree is also set to be installed in Robertson Park in coming days.
