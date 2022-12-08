It has been a busy few days for teachers and students at Glenroi Heights Public School after a fire saw the administration building and library destroyed.
Since the fire on Monday night, in-person learning has been out of action and will continue to be so until at least the end of the week.
"We will be non-operational for Thursday 8th and Friday 9th December," a message from principal Tegan Davis read.
"Our teachers will be running games and activities at the Youth Hub again tomorrow, Thursday from 1-3pm."
With end of year celebrations scheduled to take place over the last two weeks of class, there were some in the community who worried that events such as the year six graduation or Christmas concert would not be able to go ahead.
But Ms Davis defiantly said there was no need to worry and that those events would indeed go ahead. Now a plan has been put in place for at least one such showing.
"On Friday, please join us at the Youth Hub at 12.30pm for our Christmas concert. Concert will commence at 1," Ms Davis added.
"Please keep an eye on our Facebook groups for information regarding stage excursions that are going ahead. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Those planning on attending have been asked to bring a rug or chair to sit on, as well as hats and sunscreen for the outdoor event.
While that was music to their ears, the news regarding the fire itself was less informative.
Following the fire, police confirmed that they were treating the incident as "suspicious" and that an investigation had been launched.
Contacted by the Central Western Daily on Thursday, police confirmed that as of publishing, there had been no arrests made and that the investigation was still ongoing.
It is not yet known whether the school will be operation for the last week before summer holidays.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
