Police give update on Glenroi Heights Public School fire

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated December 8 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
Meredith Bennett, Kylie Greatbatch and Shakaya Walker were helping serve up a barbecue on Tuesday following the fire at Glenroi Public. Picture by Carla Freedman.

It has been a busy few days for teachers and students at Glenroi Heights Public School after a fire saw the administration building and library destroyed.

