Police have indicated that teachers at Glenroi Heights Public School are working towards a return to class before the end of the year.
Speaking outside the Maxwell Avenue school which saw its admin building and library go up in flames late Monday night, Chief Inspector Gerard Lawson said in-person learning had been suspended for Tuesday.
"I ask the rest of the community to stay in contact with the school and they'll advise about classes into the future, but the school is working to try and resume before the end of the week," he said.
The detective added that fire crews worked until the "early hours" of Tuesday morning before they were able to make sure that the blaze was fully extinguished.
"I believe they didn't leave until 4am this morning," he added.
A statement from Fire and Rescue confirmed that the admin building's roof collapsed as a result of the fire.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.