Lifeline's Stephanie Robinson gifts cavoodle puppy to Eugowra lady

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
December 6 2022 - 5:30pm
Stephanie Robinson gifting Jeanette Norris with a cavoodle puppy 'Miss Truffle'. Picture supplied

Cavoodle breeder Stephanie Robinson has given a Eugowra lady a ray of sunshine following the recent flood event which saw her lose generations of memories.

