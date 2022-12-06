A man who repeatedly switched between car seats and leapt over backyard fences in an attempt to evade police has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
William Edwards, 27, of Spring Street appeared via audio visual link on December 1, pleading guilty to:
The first two charges relate to an incident on April 25, 2022 when Edwards and a co-accused were captured on CCTV footage pedaling a motorbike up a driveway of a Nunkeri Place property just after 6am.
Edwards went to the front door, knocked, and upon receiving no answer, went through a side gate, disappearing from footage for 45 seconds before returning with what appeared to be an item in his hand.
The owner of the property then woke, checked the backyard and called police after believing property to be stolen.
Police arrived and saw the two men on a motorbike outside the property. Police asked them to come into the front yard and searched both, with the stolen property (keys) and illicit drugs found.
Edwards was also found to have drug paraphernalia on him and was "sweating profusely" despite the cold weather.
The victim identified the keys as theirs and the two men were arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
On June 20, Edwards was placed under bail conditions not to come within 25 kilometres of Orange.
On November 25 he was a passenger in a car that had stopped on Mirral Way. Police were alerted to its location and travelled to the scene.
Edwards told police he was in town for court "next week" however a check revealed that appearance in question wasn't until December 19.
Police moved to arrest him but Edwards climbed into the rear driver's seat and then back to the front passenger seat before finally fleeing the car via the rear driver's side door.
Edwards jumped several fences and ran through two backyards before police finally caught him on Tasha Place.
In court Magistrate David Day said the matter needed a conviction, pointing to Edward's "lengthy" criminal history.
However Mr Day said there was some upside to Edwards' actions, noting the resist arrest charge could have been much worse.
"It requires a conviction because of his long and bad record," he said.
"It's a fight or flight response, isn't it? But at least it wasn't fight. Let's look on the bright side."
Edwards was handed a 12-month community corrections order for the offences. His co-accused remains before the courts.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
