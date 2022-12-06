Central Western Daily
Court

William Edwards sentenced for stealing and resisting arrest after leading police on a backyard chase through Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 7 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Edwards, 27, of Spring Street appeared via audio visual link on December 1 facing multiple charges. File picture

A man who repeatedly switched between car seats and leapt over backyard fences in an attempt to evade police has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.