Central Western Daily
In Depth

Orange's NAIDOC Community Awards: Erin Naden wins Female of the Year title

EG
By Emily Gobourg
November 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Naden is "feeling honoured" to be titled Female of the Year in Orange's NAIDOC Community Awards. Picture by Amy Rees.

"Be confident in your own skin" is just one message from a proud member of the Wiradjuri mob.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.