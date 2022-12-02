Central Western Daily
Court

Brittney Edwards faces court after going to victim's Orange home and threatening her

By Court Reporter
Updated December 3 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 7:30am
'Get the f*** out of the house': Wild confrontation lands woman a conviction

A woman who threatened the victim of a recent assault while the victim was being interviewed by police has faced Orange Local Court.

