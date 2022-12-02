The city's latest Mexican takeaway has officially announced it opening date.
Construction work has been ongoing at the site on the corner of Bathurst Road and Endsleigh Avenue for a few months now, with a strong of wet weather resulting in some delays.
Now it has been revealed that the store will open on December 15.
GYG Orange will be headed by Luke Davies, who was excited to be opening the company's first restaurant in the Central West.
"I have always had strong family connections to the Central West, opening GYG Orange is an incredibly exciting time for me and I can't wait to bring GYG's fresh fast food to the locals here," he said.
"GYG Orange will be serving up brekkie, lunch and dinner daily."
To celebrate the new opening, GYG Orange will be offering $5 burritos and bowls and free coffee all day, with a live Mariachi band to also perform.
Mr Davies added that they were looking to hire 60 people for the new restaurant.
"Having a background in hospitality working with some of Australia's biggest hospitality businesses, I was drawn to Guzman y Gomez for the amazing career opportunities and getting to work with great people and real food - and that's what I tell potential recruits," he said.
"We have a range of roles including cooks, crew and managers, and we're always looking for people who share our obsession for clean fast food to join us."
The store will open from 7am until 10pm on December 8.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
