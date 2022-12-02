Central Western Daily
In Depth

Caseworkers silence on conditions which led to DCJ Western NSW District losing out-of-home care accreditation

By Allison Hore
Updated December 2 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
The Office of the Children's Guardian said the Western NSW district would not have its accreditation to provide out-of-home care renewed after it expires on Thursday. Picture from file

Child protection caseworkers are afraid to speak up about the "traumatising" working conditions and "chronic understaffing" situation which led to a government agency losing its accreditation to provide care in Western NSW, union officials say.

