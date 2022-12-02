Child protection caseworkers are afraid to speak up about the "traumatising" working conditions and "chronic understaffing" situation which led to a government agency losing its accreditation to provide care in Western NSW, union officials say.
"The community absolutely should be aware the child protection system isn't up to scratch," Troy Wright, Assistant General Secretary of the Public Services Association, told ACM.
"There's 23 criteria an agency providing out-of-home care is supposed to meet and they missed five of them. And that's just because of resourcing. And unless people are aware of that, it looks like something else is going on.
"The fact of the matter is by our members being silenced and people not knowing the full story, the only people who benefit from that aren't the kids in care, aren't the workers, it's the minister."
In an email to the Department of Communities and Justice's Western NSW District director Tiffany Black on October 31, the Office of the Children's Guardian said the district would not have its accreditation to provide care renewed after it expires on Thursday.
The Office of the Children's Guardian said the Western NSW District - which covers Dubbo, Orange, Parkes and surrounds and is responsible for the 547 children - "did not demonstrate minimum compliance with accreditation criteria" in five criteria.
Areas of concern included infrequency of visits from caseworkers and minimal evidence of home visits, parents being left in the dark on decision-making and a lack of evidence that parents are provided with information about their child's care arrangements.
"Some children and young people assessed have had limited contact with the district, with minimal evidence of home visits being provided," acting children's guardian Richard Weston wrote in his scathing report.
"It was generally unclear how the district supports children and young people to understand and recognise behaviour that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, and documentation related to the district's response and follow up of issues and concerns raised by children and young people ... was inconsistent."
It's policy decisions of governments of both persuasions that have led to this and it gets no attention unless it's in crisis.- Troy Wright, Assistant General Secretary of the Public Services Association
Mr Wright says understaffing and burn out highlighted by caseworkers for the department could be the root cause of these issues.
"It's policy decisions of governments of both persuasions that have led to this and it gets no attention unless it's in crisis," he said.
"Rather than having proactive measures in place to approve the appeal of work in that area or recruit more strategically, they don't. And this is the end result of that. The caseworkers have been overwhelmed for some time and they haven't met the objective standards put on them."
Anonymous reviews posted by Department of Communities and Justice case workers to online job forum Seek highlight "little to no time to do meaningful work with families", "long hours", "no recognition" and "not enough workers" as realities of working with the department.
"It's not a job where you can just clock out at 5pm and forget about it," Mr Wright said.
Over the past five years, vacancies for care and welfare workers increased by over 2.6 times in regional NSW.
The Australian Council of Social Services said low wages, lack of career paths and a stressful work environment makes it difficult for the sector to attract and retain staff.
"They have an enormous problem with attrition. Based on older figures, close to 40 percent of caseworkers leave in the first two years," Mr Wright said.
"The job is harrowing, you're dealing with the most traumatic stuff you could possibly deal with and then the workload is epic. It's hard to attract workers to do this work anywhere - but particularly in regional areas."
Despite stressful working conditions making it difficult for caseworkers to fulfil their obligations and putting children at-risk, Mr Wright says staff of the department are afraid to speak up about burn out over fear of losing their jobs.
"Understaffing means that kids who are at risk of harm may not be seen at all by anyone. That's what the bottom line is and that's a disastrous result for those kids and their communities," he said.
"All departments have a code of conduct and they generally require people not to comment to the media about their jobs because of confidentiality. But in community services that's been extended further than we would argue is appropriate."
"It's become a shield for them to keep hidden what's going on and our members deserve to be heard because they're dealing with horrific situations everyday but they can't speak about it."
Western NSW isn't the first district of the Department of Communities and Justice to lose their out-of-home care accreditation.
In 2017, the Hunter New England district - monitors more than 3,200 children in care - was stripped of its authority to oversee out of home care for at-risk children after failing to comply with accreditation standards even after a one year extension.
The Hunter district's accreditation was eventually restored - an outcome Mr Wright says Western NSW could achieve with targeted recruitment and improved working conditions.
"It's beyond frustrating, it's bordering on traumatising. They know there's kids out there that they should be seeing and should be assessing, and families they should be working with and they simply can't," he said.
"To have that knowledge there's a desperate need and they can't fulfil it is a burden on all those individuals.
A spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice said children and families in Western NSW will continue to receive the supports and services they need while the department works with the Office of the Children's Guardian to make improvements.
"The action taken by the OCG is about providing feedback and continuous improvement to service delivery," the spokesperson said.
"It is not uncommon for the regulator to provide feedback to providers of this nature and to allow them additional time to implement improvement plans that address this feedback."
The Western NSW district must now provide the Office of the Children's Guardian with an Action Plan outlining areas which require improvement.
Once the plan is accepted, the department will have up to 12 months to apply changes and work towards implementing the regulator's feedback to regain full accreditation.
"The safety and wellbeing of all children and young people is an absolute priority," the spokesperson said.
"This includes ensuring that all children in out-of-home-care receive a level of care that meets the Child Safe Standards for Permanent Care."
Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones has been contacted for comment.
If you are a caseworker with the Western NSW District and would like to share your story anonymously email allison.hore@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
