A woman who told police she hadn't had any drugs in eight months after she tested positive to methamphetamine has been convicted.
Amanda Fitzpatrick, 36, of Beaufort Street, Blayney, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 9 to driving with an illicit drug present in blood.
Court documents indicate a grey Mazda 3 sedan being driven by Fitzpatrick was stopped by police on the Mid Western Highway at King Plains at 2.05pm on February 24, 2022 for mobile testing.
Fitzpatrick was subject to an oral drug fluid test which returned a positive detection of methamphetamine.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she produced a negative drug test. However, forensic analysis later confirmed the presence of meth in Fitzpatrick's sample.
"I haven't [taken drugs] in eight months," Fitzpatrick said to police.
During sentencing the court heard, by way of Fitzpatrick's solicitor Mr Allen, that she drove to attend a dentist appointment and had tried to "wean" herself off drugs.
"Her record wouldn't entitle her to leniency ... but her overall danger to the public is low," Mr Allen said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted that Fitzpatrick had "half-heartedly" participated in the MERIT program, and was "disappointed" to learn she didn't commit herself fully to it.
"It was your chance to try to deal with one of your issues," Magistrate Ellis said.
Fitzpatrick was disqualified from driving for six months.
