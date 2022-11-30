Central Western Daily
Court

Amanda Fitzpatrick convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving with an illicit drug present in blood

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated November 30 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 6:30pm
Court documents indicate a grey Mazda 3 sedan being driven by a woman was stopped by police on the Mid Western Highway

A woman who told police she hadn't had any drugs in eight months after she tested positive to methamphetamine has been convicted.

