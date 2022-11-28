Central Western Daily

Cabonne Shire Council issued $800,000 funding to repair potholes and road damage

By Nick McGrath
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Four Mile Creek Road has suffered badly on the back of record rain throughout October and November. Picture by Jude Keogh

Cabonne Shire Council has been allocated a massive whack of the NSW Government's $50 million pothole war chest, and with potholes getting bigger and bigger it's easy to see why.

