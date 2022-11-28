Cabonne Shire Council has been allocated a massive whack of the NSW Government's $50 million pothole war chest, and with potholes getting bigger and bigger it's easy to see why.
The shire closed Four Mile Creek Road in October due to fears fairly substantial cracks would eventually worsen.
Those fears have eventuated, with the roadway now virtually gone.
While ACM mastheads across western NSW have lobbied hard for improved road conditions across the regional network for months following the prolonged La Nina period and the impact that's having on roads across Orange and the region.
Cabonne has been allocated $797,455 under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
Of our region, Cabonne's allocation is the most significant, with Parkes Shire Council ($744,928), Forbes Shire Council ($639,542), Blayney Shire Council ($250,682) and Orange City Council ($176,628) also receiving funding.
While around the region, Dubbo has been awarded almost $1m - $955,707 to be exact - while $778,670 has been handed to the Mid-West Regional Council and Narromine Shire Council will work with $575,608 to repair potholes. Bathurst Regional Council $419,975. That brings the total pothole repair budget for the bulk of the Central West to over $5.3m.
The councils will receive the funds from December. The NSW Government estimates around 420,000 potholes will be repaired with the $50m funding.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts ... to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms," Mr Farraway said.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
