A man in his 60s has died in a horrific motocross accident on the weekend in the state's Central West.
The accident occurred at the Louee Motocross and Enduro Complex at Lue, 30 kilometres east of Mudgee, on Saturday, November 26.
NSW Police say at about 1.30pm two men who had travelled from Sydney were riding on the track when the 61-year-old rider went over a jump and fell.
CPR was performed at the scene before police arrived and the Toll Air Ambulance was called but the 61-year-old man died before it arrived at the scene.
The other rider was treated for shock at the scene but no serious injuries were reported. He was also taken for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.
Both the men were from Sydney and had travelled to Lue for the day. Police say they were known to each other.
Police are dealing with enquiries from witnesses at the scene and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
The Lue complex will remain closed until December 2.
