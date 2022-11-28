Central Western Daily
Court

Taunui Pakinga faces Orange Local Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver failed a breath test after he was caught speeding in Orange. File picture

A speeding P-plater has appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing after being stopped by police and returning a mid-range alcohol reading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.