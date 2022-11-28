A speeding P-plater has appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing after being stopped by police and returning a mid-range alcohol reading.
Taunui Eru Pakinga, 20, of Tilston Way, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.121 and was present for sentencing in Orange Local Court.
According to court documents, police were patrolling Matthews Avenue about 1.50am on September, 17, 2022, and saw Pakinga driving along in a Holden Commodore with green p-plates above the speed limit.
Police made a u-turn and stopped him a short distance later.
Pakinga tested positive to a breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis that returned a mid-range reading of 0.121.
He told the police he drank about nine-standard drinks of beer and two vodka raspberries between 9pm and 1.30am.
Magistrate David Day said Pakinga has completed the traffic offenders intervention program and had a letter from his employer and also a mentor.
"He's still on his Ps, for which the limit is zero so he shouldn't even be having any," Mr Day said.
Mr Day fined Pakinga $880 and disqualified his driver's licence for six weeks after taking into account a police-issued suspension.
Mr Day also placed Pakinga on a 12-month interlock order.
