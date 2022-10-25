Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

'Fair go': $50 million thrown at regional councils in bid to fix 420,000 potholes

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A $50 million emergency pothole fund has been labeled a "fair go" for councils with crews struggling to keep up with demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.